Darrion Williams Returning to College Basketball After Recent Court Ruling

After four years of college basketball, it appeared that Darrion Williams' college career had come to a close when NC State fell at the hands of Texas in the First Four of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

As a result of a recent court ruling, however, Williams, and many other players across the country who spent four years in college, are now eligible to play a fifth NCAA season.

Duke Brennan and Keyshawn Hall, two players who each played in the 2026 NBA Summer League, are each set to return to the NCAA, where they could be key pieces for a number of programs.

Chendall Weaver recently announced his transfer to Houston after starting his career at UT Arlington before spending three years at Texas. Similar to the aforementioned players, Williams is also heading back to college basketball for his fifth season.

The veteran wing player began his career at Nevada, then played two seasons at Texas Tech before transferring to NC State for the 2025-26 season. On Aug. 7, the Red Raiders announced that Williams had signed with the team once again for the 2026-27 campaign.

The fifth-year senior should be a solid addition for a TTU squad that lost star guard Christian Anderson to the 2026 NBA Draft.

Alongside Williams, head coach Grant McCasland's team will feature a handful of talented transfers, highly touted incoming freshman Dakari Spear and returning All-American JT Toppin, who suffered a torn ACL during the 2025-26 campaign but is expected to return at some point in 2026-27.

During his previous two-year stint with the Red Raiders, Williams averaged 13.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 46% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, starting all 67 contests he appeared in.

During his lone season with the Wolfpack, the Red Raiders' newest signee averaged 14 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 41.4% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc on 5.8 attempts per game.

With a solid all-around game, Williams has the potential to be a 2027 NBA Draft pick. While his age will likely prevent the talented wing from being a preimer selection in the class, Williams has the size and skill set to entice NBA teams, especially if he shoots well from the perimeter again in 2026-27.

While the Texas Tech standout doesn't project as a star scorer at the next level, he could still be a solid connecting piece who can contribute in multiple ways.