NBA Draft Prospect JT Toppin to Return in 2026-27 After ACL Injury

The Texas Tech men's basketball team made a major announcement on Wednesday, July 8.

In a social media post, the Red Raiders announced that star big man JT Toppin will return to action in 2026-27 after having his junior year cut short by a season-ending injury.

On Feb. 17 in a contest against Arizona State, Toppin suffered a torn ACL, finishing an impressive campaign from the former New Mexico transfer earlier than expected.

Despite the injury, the Red Raiders' standout still earned First-Team AP All-American honors after averaging 21.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 54.8% from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range across 25 contests.

Toppin's 2025-26 campaign included six 30-point double-doubles, including against Arkansas, Illinois, Houston and Arizona.

In 94 college games and 93 starts, Toppin is averaging 9.6 rebounds, tallying more than 9 rebounds per contest in each of his three seasons.

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 230 pounds, Toppin has ideal size to play the four position at the next level, and can even fill the role of an undersized five in some situations.

At Texas Tech, Toppin former a lethal pick-and-roll duo with Christian Anderson, finishing well around the rim and in the paint. Anderson was selected No. 18 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.

At the next level, Toppin would likely need a solid playmaker to reach his offensive potential, but can still be a solid rebounder and play finisher on most teams.

Additionally, Toppin is a good defender who plays with physicality, which is a valuable asset in the NBA.

Prior to his injury in 2025-26, Toppin had the potential to be a first-round pick in the 2026 class. While there is no way to tell if the TTU big man would have actually ended up in the top 30 selections, his age and injury could push him down the board in the 2027 NBA Draft.

The Red Raiders didn't indicate when Toppin will be able to get back on the floor, but if the Dallas native performs well during the 2026-27 season, he should be able to earn a spot in the 2027 class.

If Toppin returns to the same level he reached prior to his injury, the talented big man could be a steal for an NBA team in the second round of the draft, offering a valuable role player at the next level.