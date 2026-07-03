Top Prospects to Watch in Summer League over 4th of July Weekend

Following the 2026 NBA Draft, the Summer League kicks off on Friday, July 3, with a pair of games in Salt Lake City, Sacramento and San Francisco.

Miami and San Antonio meet at 7 p.m., before a 9:30 p.m. matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

The July 4th holiday will feature four games, including six teams who held top-10 picks in the 2026 class and eight teams who picked in the lottery.

Here are a few prospects to watch while celebrating the 4th of July.

Cameron Boozer, Memphis Grizzlies

The No. 3 overall selection in the 2026 draft will get a solid test in his Summer League debut as Memphis takes on Oklahoma City and No. 12 overall pick Aday Mara at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

Alongside Boozer and Mara, fellow first-round picks Karim Lopez and Bennett Stirtz will also be in action, in addition to Otega Oweh, a second-round pick by the Thunder.

In his lone season at Duke, Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 55.6% from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range.

After trading Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are entering a new era.

The 2026 Summer League will be a good opportunity to the team to get a first look at its new group of young players, including top-10 pick Brayden Burries, No. 13 pick Nate Ament and Bogoljub Markovic, a second-round pick from 2025 who spent the 2025-26 campaign in Europe.

The aforementioned trio will meet Golden State and No. 11 selection Yaxel Lendeborg at 2 p.m. on July 4th from the Chase Center.

Darryn Peterson, Utah Jazz

At 4 p.m. on July 4, No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson and the Jazz meet No. 8 pick Kingston Flemings and the Atlanta Hawks.

Alongside Peterson and Flemings, Hawks' rookies Zuby Ejiofor and Henri Veesaar will also be in action.

Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range.

Darius Acuff Jr., Sacramento Kings

Acuff and the Kings square off against No. 6 overall pick Mikel Brown Jr. and the Brooklyn Nets at 4 p.m. on the 4th of July.

The two guards will likely spend plenty of time guarding one another, which should make for an entertaining matchup between two players who were drafted with consecutive selections.

Fellow 2026 draft picks Alex Karaban, Emmanuel Sharp, Joshua Jefferson and Tyler Bilodeau will also be in action.