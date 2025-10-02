Dash Daniels, Melbourne United to Take on Pelicans
The NBA preseason is largely for teams to rev up ahead of the regular season, using a few exhibition matches to get into the swing of things.
It can also be a way for NBA rookies to get their first taste of quasi-NBA action, playing against some of the best talent in the world, potentially for longer than they typically would.
In recent years, NBA preseason has had a third purpose: helping upcoming draft prospects strut their stuff against real NBA competition. Just last season, Ratiopharm Ulm prospects Noa Essengue and Ben Saraf — both of which became first-round picks — were able to take on the Trail Blazers. On Friday, Dash Daniels and Melbourne United will add their name to that list, facing off against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Several other international teams will take center stage in NBA, including Hapoel Jerusalem B.C., South East Melbourne and Guangzhou. But none will have a prospect of the same status as Daniels.
The brother of current Hawks star Dyson Daniels, Dash has been on NBA Draft radars for some time now, choosing to play out is next season of hoops in the NBL. Through just three games he’s already proven himself worthy of extended time, averaging 8.3 points per game on 56% shooting, with four steals in total.
Daniels went for 14 points on 60% shooting in just his second game, adding five rebounds, two steals and one assist. In his third game he again proved his impact, adding nine points, five rebounds and three assists. It wasn't a given he'd earn playing time coming into the season, but it seems the Melbourne United staff could have a hard time keeping him off the court.
The combo guard has somewhat of a wide draft range in the preseason, being projected as a future lottery pick by some, but a late-first rounder by others. His skillset somewhat mirrors his brothers, as he offers connective scoring, stingy defense and some instinctual passing and play-making.
Suffice it to say, plenty of NBA decision-makers will be watching to see how Daniels fares against the Pelicans. New Orleans has a young guard of their own in No. 7 pick Jeremiah Fears they’ll likely want to roll out in preseason, and it could be a great litmus test for Daniels if he sees the court.
Melbourne United and the Pelicans tip off at 4:30 a.m. CT, Friday, Oct 3. It will be just the second preseason game on the league’s schedule, following up the 76ers vs. the Knicks on Thursday.