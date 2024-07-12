'Deceleration': How Chet Holmgren Finishes Like a Guard
Chet Holmgren just finished up one of the most impressive rookie seasons of the 21st century. Along with being one of the five most impressive defensive anchors in the NBA — he allowed a 52.6% field-goal percentage when defending at the rim (3rd) and posted a +1.9 defensive estimated plus-minus (93rd percentile) — he scored 16.5 points per game on 63.2% true shooting percentage while shooting 37.0% from three.
Not only was he one of the best defensive rookie bigs ever, but he also showcased legitimate unicorn-like skills on offense. One of those skills is his driving game.
Holmgren averaged 6.5 drives per game during the regular season, which ranked sixth among centers. That was despite playing just 29.4 minutes per game, which was the lowest number among all the centers in the top 10.
A lot of those drives came attacking closeouts, where a defender would close out to his three-point shot and he would drive the ball off-the-catch. From there, he could either take it all the way to the rim — where he shot just under 70% — or stop and pop for a midrange jumper — which he shot at a 42% clip.
That in itself is a tremendous skill for bigs. But Holmgren's driving game doesn't stop there.
One skill in particular that popped on film was his ability to decelerate on self-created drives in semi-transition. Watch the following two clips:
He pushed the ball up the floor, and once he got within halfcourt and near the three-point line, he would throw up a hesitation and then drive the ball all the way to the rim.
They weren't just straight-line drives, though. Holmgren took wide angles on his drive to cover larger amounts of ground and gain more momentum. Then, once he reached the paint, he would decelerate using one gigantic final step. This final step allows him to both decelerate and give force to push up and go backward on a single leg.
This is what is called a deceleration "quicksand" finish, which By Any Means Basketball coined in one of his YouTube videos.
Being able to do this as a 7-foot-1 center is special and skills like these are what make Holmgren a true unicorn. It's usually guard and wing ballhandlers that pull off moves like these. Namely Luka Doncic, who routinely uses this finishing technique to get clean looks at the rim. He and JJ Reddick, former podcast host turned new Lakers head coach, discussed this in a The Old Man and the Three podcast episode in February earlier this year.
Among his 3-point shooting and other skills, Holmgren being able to drive the basketball and finish at the rim like this is what made him a unicorn on offense in only his rookie season. With more development and reps in future seasons, the sky is truly the limit for him.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.