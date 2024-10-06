Nuggets’ Trey Alexander Shines in Preseason vs. Celtics
On both draft nights in 2024, Creighton guard Trey Alexander failed to hear his name, but the Denver Nuggets swooped him up shortly after in hopes of turning him into a rotational-level player.
After a few NBA preseason games, the potential looks there for the 6-foot-4 guard.
In 20 minutes off the bench Sunday morning, Alexander shone, pouring on an efficient 12 points on 3-for-5 shooting, adding five assists and four rebounds, too. The former Bluejay was at his best with the ball in his hands, weaving through traffic, drawing contact and dishing to the open man. He found the line three times, hitting five of his six free throw attempts.
It was certainly a step in the right direction for the young guard, who saw a tougher performance in the two champion’s first meeting in Abu Dubai just days ago. In 15 minutes on Friday, Alexander shot just 1-for-5 from the field, in the least managing to add four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
While Denver ultimately dropped Sunday’s game, 130-104, they did leave Abu Dhabi with several noteworthy performances. Julian Strawther, the team’s second-year forward, saw 17 points on 6-for-12 shooting in the starting lineup.
It will be tough for Alexander to crack the Nugget’s rotation. The 2024-25 Western Conference is sure to be a gauntlet, and there’s no guarantee rookies make a positive impact in year one. His rapid and continual improvement in college is a good sign of things to come, but time will tell if he’ll be a viable play as early as this season.
