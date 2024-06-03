Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks Inching Closer to Finals Appearance Thursday
Dereck Lively II’s rookie performance in the regular season was a call for deserved attention, acting as the team’s defensive anchor as a 42-game starter who could fortify the interior on each end.
Into the playoffs, that trend stayed even despite coming off the bench behind Daniel Gafford, but still averaging the same amount of minutes as the Mavericks’ starting center throughout the postseason. His role was integral throughout their first three series – a gauntlet that Dallas had to endure – against a team rich in experience in the L.A. Clippers in the first round, then an overachieving, wiry and resilient young squad in the Oklahoma City Thunder, and finally against a formidable defensive team with a budding superstar in the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Their run was undoubtedly the most impressive of any team in this year’s postseason, and certainly if they’re able to cap off their next series. For the first time since legend Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavericks to the promised land in 2011, Dallas and Lively II have a shot to claim the franchise’s second NBA title in 13 years.
Seeing Lively II assume the role he has on a team with a championship in arms reach, it’s impressive to note what he has done en route to the Mavericks’ finals bid. In 21.8 minutes across 16 games – missing Game 3 against the Timberwolves to a strained neck – Lively II generated 8.6 points on 66.7% from the field, including a perfect 16-of-16 series against Minnesota. Add 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks across those 16 outings and the dynamic between Gafford and Lively II is a frightening front court for any team looking to attack the paint.
And against a team in the Boston Celtics who have shot and made the highest percentage of threes throughout this postseason, the Mavericks will have to leverage their perimeter defense with Derrick Jones Jr. along with their defensive frontcourt prowess. Leading the conference finals participants in allowed points in the paint with just 42.7 per game, Dallas will have to improve on their middle-of-the-pack performance in limiting their opponents 3-point presence against Boston – allowing nearly 12 made threes per game across the postseason.
But as Lively II and co. feel out their first finals appearance, that defense will have to come alive to its full extent versus a Boston team who eyes their second finals bid in two years.
