Derik Queen, Maryland Face Toughest Test Yet in Sweet 16
On Sunday, Maryland center Derik Queen became the talk of the NCAA Tournament with a buzzer-beater that sent home No. 12 Colorado State.
Despite his 6-foot-10 frame, the 2025 NBA Draft hopeful was able to contort his body on the run for a sped-up jumper. The shot banked true with zeros on the clock, and the Terrapins were able to advance to the Sweet 16. It was the play of March Madness thus far, despite some controversy about a potential travel.
Having moved on, Queen and Maryland will face their toughest test yet in No. 1-seeded Florida on Thursday, March 27.
At 32-4 on the season, the Gators possess several potential draft prospects of their own, most notably guard Walter Clayton Jr.
A 6-foot-3 senior, he’s been vital to the team’s efforts all season, averaging nearly 18 points, 4.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds on 45% shooting.
Florida also has a potentially draft-bound big of their own in sophomore Alex Condon. At 6-foot-11, he’s provided a solid interior punch for the Gators this season with solid scoring and passing, as well as a mobile skillset on defense.
Suffice it to say, Maryland will need Queen to bring his A-game on Thursday. He’s led his team in scoring at 16.2 points per game this season, and his continued success in that area is likely paramount to advancing further.
As of now, his stock hovers somewhere around the top-10. But in taking down a No. 1 seed with another strong tournament performance, he could push himself well into the top-five.
Maryland and Florida will face off at 6:39 p.m. CT on Thursday.