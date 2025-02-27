Detroit Pistons Draft Core Starting to Figure Things Out
For years, the Detroit Pistons occupied the bottom of the standings, with that eventually becoming top NBA Draft picks.
In a five-year stretch from 2019 to 2024, the team won just 94 games in total, averaging just under an abysmal 19 wins per season. Even just last year, the squad saw 14 wins, finishing as the worst team in the league again via a historic losing streak.
Now, after having landed prospect after prospect at the draft for the last half-decade, the team is finally starting to figure things out.
For the first time since 2008, the team has won eight-straight games by five or more points, and is cruising as one of the hottest teams in the league. The team had previously beat up on teams like the 76ers, Hornets and Bulls earlier in the streak, but put an exclamation point on it with a win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.
Former No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham continued his All-Star ways, going for 21 points, 11 assists and four rebounds. Defensive-minded wing Ausar Thompson nabbed five steals in a do-it-all performance, and Jalen Duran added a double-double in the 20-point win.
Most simply, the team’s young core is beginning to figure it out.
Cunningham has been at the epicenter, putting together a legitimate All-NBA level season with white-hot scoring, facilitating and more. Duren, a 2022 draftee, has taken a massive jump to 70% shooting overall, adding 10.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 blocks.
Thompson missed a good chunk of the season, but has begun to find his niche on the team, as has rookie Ron Holland.
The team’s core of draftees are finally beginning to put things together. And it’s made even more exciting for Pistons fans given how much internal development has yet to happen, and how good they look without former No. 5 pick Jaden Ivey in the lineup, too.
While the team isn't set to earn a top draft pick this season, the trade off of a potential postseason berth it certainly worth it.
