Detroit Pistons Rookie Focused on Helping the Team Turnaround Rebuild
The Detroit Pistons are stumbling their way around purgatory and hope that the 2024-25 NBA season with a new regime from top to bottom can provide some light for the dark ages of the organization. it started in the 2024 NBA Draft, where the Pistons selected Ron Holland II with the no. 5 pick.
The G League ignite product is focused on helping the Pistons start to make headway in climbing out of a long, disappointing and at times disastrous rebuild.
"It is time to get going," Holland II said "We have to bring energy and hold each other accountable."
The rookie is ony worried about helping the Pistons take the next step no matter what that looks like in his first year coming off two striaght sub-20 win seasons in the lowly Eastern Conference.
"I am willing to do whatever it takes for this team to do whatever it takes for this team to take the next step we need to take," Holland II said "Whether if it is defense or offense, I am bringing the energy."
Unlike in years past, the Pistons have quality veterans to issue advice to youngsters like the G League Ignite product, which teammate Tobias Harris has already taken upon himself.
“My biggest piece of advice to him is to eat solid, because he told me when we first met that he doesn’t like salad. I knew me and him were going to have a great bond when he told me that. I said, ‘I’m going to make sure I do my part for you.’”
