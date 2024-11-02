Detroit Pistons Rookie Creates a Spark in Mop Up Time
The Detroit Pistons own a 1-5 record this season and are fresh off a lopsided loss to the New York Knicks. The Motor City Crew fell 128-98 in front of their home fans to the new look Knicks, While the record has not been much better than a year ago and this game certainly isn't the one to be a ringing endorsement for the new regime in Detroit, they have shown flashes of improvement and outright more organized basketball in stretches of this young season.
Late in their blowout loss to the New York Knicks, Ron Holland II provided a spark in mop up duty as he logged 22 minutes, poured in nine points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal with just two missed shots both coming from beyond the arc.
The rookie logged a career high in minutes and points in this game against the New York Knicks, which could spark a rookie season turnaround here in the early season. So much of production is about confidence, especially when you have Holland II's motor, effort level and talent. It is clear the Pistons should be all-in on letting the kids play this season and after the G League Ignite product saw a good game go in, perhaps it can launch a solid first year with the Pistons.
