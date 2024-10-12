Detroit Pistons Rookie Pops In Phoenix Offering New Element
The Detroit Pistons have been uneventfully bad in recent years. From injuries, to lack of effort or exciting plays all the way up to bad management and coaching. The Motor City Crew is hoping to turn that around this season and are off to a good start in exhibition play.
Under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff the Pistons have played an exciting brand of basketball so far this NBA preseason. The change has been led by a few things, starting with a healthy Cade Cunningham and new bench boss as well as a new look front office.
Though, rookie guard Ron Holland II has been impressive in this early turnaround. His energy and motor pop off the page, from his constant floor burns to scrap away possessions even in games that do not count to his relentless attack on offense, Holland II has looked every bit the top prospect he was once billed as.
The No. 5 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft was productive against the Suns going for eight points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal showing an energizer bunny motor in his 22 minutes of work. His defensive ability helps and the offense will come around in an even bigger way as the 19-year-old continues to belnd his on-ball ability with off-ball production.
If nothing else, Holland II offers the Pistons an excitement and effort factor that has been rare in recent seasons.
