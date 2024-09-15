The Steps To Success For Ron Holland
Ron Holland’s pre-draft stock was one that fluctuated frequently.
He came into the draft cycle as a favorite to be the number one overall selection. However, as he endures some growing pains playing for G League Ignite, his stock slipped a little bit. Prior to the draft, there were even reports that he may fall out of the lottery entirely.
These reports proved incorrect, though, for the Detroit Pistons took Holland off the board with the fifth overall selection. He joins a talented young core consisting of Cade Cunningham at point guard, Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson on the wings, and Jalen Duren at the center position. The high-level athleticism that each of Ivey, Thompson, and Holland play with make them a dynamic wing trio.
For Ignite last season, Holland stuffed the stat sheet. In regular season play, he averaged 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 0.6 blocks on 57.9 TS%.
In the Showcase Cup, he averaged 18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game on 55.1 TS%. While these numbers are impressive in a lot of ways, many statistics also represent problematic gaps in skill. For example, he shot just 32 TS% on jumpers, including 27% on catch-and-shoot threes. Further, he only finished 53% of his rim attempts in the half-court.
While Holland brings his blazing speed, open-court excellence, and defensive motor to the NBA, he’ll have to round out his skill-set to find success in Detroit. Most importantly, he’ll have to improve his three-point shooting to be a featured piece next to Cunningham moving forward. He’ll also have to keep improving defensively, particularly as an on-ball defender. However, as he just recently turned 19 , he has plenty of time to work on his game.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.