Did Orlando Magic Have Best Haul of 2025 NBA Draft?
The Orlando Magic approached the 2025 NBA Draft with a clear vision: continue building around the young core of Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Desmond Bane.
With the selections of Jase Richardson and Noah Penda, they not only found players who fit the current roster, but also invested in players who can continue to expand the team's ceiling long term. Both players offer immediate value as closeout creators while also having room to grow into more complete contributors.
Richardson adds scoring prowess, processing and versatility to the Magic’s backcourt. He does not need a high usage rate to impact games. In fact, his best offensive value comes from attacking tilted defenses. Richardson excels at using his acceleration and driving angles to punch gaps and break the shell of the defense, but these traits also makes him an ideal fit next to jumbo creators like Banchero and Wagner who can draw help and open up driving lanes.
When the attention shifts toward Orlando’s primary scorers, Richardson has the tools to punish those rotations.
In addition to his burst, Richardson has shown the ability to read help defenders and make the right pass. He is comfortable playing off the ball, and spacing the floor which is essential alongside the Magic’s existing core. The combination of feel, touch and scoring aggression also gives the Magic another creator when their primary offensive options are off the floor.
Penda offers a very different but equally important skill set. He uses strength and patience to leverage tilted defenses. Rather than relying on quickness, Penda leverages his physicality to carve out space and operate off of advantages. He plays with balance and control, attacking when the defense overcommits. His ability to operate off two feet in the paint gives him a steady offensive floor and allows him to maintain the flow of the offense as a passer.
Defensively, Penda has the potential to be a cornerstone defender. His frame, effort, and timing allow him to defend multiple positions, and he plays with discipline on rotations. His feel for the game on that end fits perfectly with a team that values defensive versatility. If his catch-and-shoot game continues to progress, he could develop into a reliable two-way forward.
Together, Richardson and Penda strengthen an already promising Orlando roster. They bring complementary traits that support the team’s stars while also offering room for growth. With these players, the Magic secured both fit and upside, making this one of the most well-rounded hauls in the 2025 NBA Draft.