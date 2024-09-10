NBA Legend Dishes on Zaccharie Risacher
Dominique Wilkins — an Atlanta Hawks legend who's widely regarded as one of the top players to ever play the game — finally made public his thoughts on the team’s top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
An 11-time All-Star, former scoring champion and a Hall-of-Famer who’s kept in touch with his Atlanta roots by becoming the Vice President of basketball for the Hawks, his thoughts are held in high esteem by the fanbase.
On the All the Smoke Podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, Wilkins spoke highly of Zaccharie Risacher, the team’s newest rookie.
“He’s young, man” Wilkins said in defense of Risacher’s Summer League. “What is this kid, 19? He’s skilled. You gotta be able to give him time. He’s going to be just fine — believe me — he’s going to be just fine.”
The former No. 3 pick in the 1982 draft, Wilkins understands the pressures that come with being a top pick. And he also gets the risks and rewards behind selecting so high in the draft. “It’s a gamble,” he said. “It’s a big gamble,”
“As players, we know a guy can play. No matter what type of personality you bring to help your team, it’s hard for them to know more than what we know. Because we’ve done this our whole lives.” Wilkins said to hosts Jackson and Barnes, who each put together prolific careers themselves.
His thoughts echo across the league, as many are projecting Risacher to be a strong selection, just not in the short-term as he develops in Atlanta's system.
For now, Hawks fans will wait with bated breath for the 2024-25 NBA season.
