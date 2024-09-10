NBA Draft

NBA Legend Dishes on Zaccharie Risacher

A former Atlanta basketball legend dished on the team’s No. 1 draft pick.

Derek Parker

Jul 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) competes during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) competes during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dominique Wilkins — an Atlanta Hawks legend who's widely regarded as one of the top players to ever play the game — finally made public his thoughts on the team’s top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

An 11-time All-Star, former scoring champion and a Hall-of-Famer who’s kept in touch with his Atlanta roots by becoming the Vice President of basketball for the Hawks, his thoughts are held in high esteem by the fanbase.

On the All the Smoke Podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, Wilkins spoke highly of Zaccharie Risacher, the team’s newest rookie.

“He’s young, man” Wilkins said in defense of Risacher’s Summer League. “What is this kid, 19? He’s skilled. You gotta be able to give him time. He’s going to be just fine — believe me — he’s going to be just fine.”

The former No. 3 pick in the 1982 draft, Wilkins understands the pressures that come with being a top pick. And he also gets the risks and rewards behind selecting so high in the draft. “It’s a gamble,” he said. “It’s a big gamble,”

“As players, we know a guy can play. No matter what type of personality you bring to help your team, it’s hard for them to know more than what we know. Because we’ve done this our whole lives.” Wilkins said to hosts Jackson and Barnes, who each put together prolific careers themselves.

His thoughts echo across the league, as many are projecting Risacher to be a strong selection, just not in the short-term as he develops in Atlanta's system.

For now, Hawks fans will wait with bated breath for the 2024-25 NBA season.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Derek Parker

DEREK PARKER

Derek is co-founder and publisher for Draft Digest and Inside The Thunder for Fan Nation, powered by Sports Illustrated. He has been a sports writer in the Oklahoma City market for five years now, primarily covering the NBA Draft and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Home/Newsfeed