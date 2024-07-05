Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers Have to Navigate Crowded Front Court Rotation
In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers used the No. 7 overall pick to grab two-time NCAA Champion big man Donovan Clingan. The 7-foot-2 man in the middle will have to battle a crowded front-court rotation during his first season for Chauncey Billups's squad.
Portland rosters the likes of Robert Williams II, DeAndre Ayton, Duop Reath, Jerami Grant, Jabari Walker and Kris Murray in their front court along with the need to trot out a guard trio of Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Anfree Simons heavy minutes. The rotation will be difficult for Billups to sort out as things presently stand.
Though you by no means select a prospect No. 7 overall with no intent of playing him significant minutes, the fit though could be awkward until the team parts ways with some of his front-court partners. Clingan really only plays seamlessly next to Grant or Walker.
Of course, if the team locks the guard trio and Grant into the starting five as expected, it comes down to still accommodating former No. 1 overall pick Ayton or throwing the No. 7 overall pick into the fire to focus on your future.
However, the easiest pathway for Portland to take is making some trades, swapping out their bounty of front-court big men for athletic wings who can shoot to give Clingan a better shot at microwave success in his rookie season.
