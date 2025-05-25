Duke Adds Potential First Round Pick in Italian Wing Dame Sarr
After spending this season in the EuroLeague, Italian prospect Dame Sarr will head to American for the next chapter of his basketball career.
Listed at 6-foot-7, Sarr is rated a 5-star prospect by 247Sports and is rated the No. 32 overall recruit and the No. 7 small forward in the 2025 recruiting class. Many scouts view the 18-year-old, who will turn 19 in early June, as a likely first round pick if he can continue to show flashes at his next landing spot.
On Thursday, Sarr revelead where he will play in college, choosing the Duke Blue Devils. In Durham, Sarr will team up with fellow 2026 draft prospects Cameron and Cayden Boozer, as well as 5-star recruit Nikolas Khamenia.
"Duke was my dream school," Sarr told ESPN. "I watched a lot of NCAA games this season, especially Duke. I played with Jabari Parker (in Europe) this season, who went to Duke. When I had the chance to go there, I had to take it."
The group is set to take over for the Blue Devils after draft prospects Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach, Sion James and most notably, Cooper Flagg, depart from Duke in this year's cycle.
Sarr spent this season in Barcelona, competing in the EuroLeague alongside seasoned veterans. In 12 Spanish league contests, the coveted wing prospect is averaging 5.8 points and 1.7 rebounds per game while shooting 52.1% from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc in 12.8 minutes per contest.
While Sarr didn't produce eye-popping numbers in Europe, the future Duke wing has shown flashes of potential during his time competing against older, more experience competitors.
With good size on the wing and a solid perimeter shot, Sarr could make an early impact for the Blue Devils, and simultaneously improve his position in the 2026 draft landscape.
Of course, sharing the court with a few other stars could lighten Sarr's workload, not giving the Italian prospect as many opportunities with the ball. If the talented two-way wing can capitalize on his opportunities in Durham, though, he should be a surefire first round selection next year.
