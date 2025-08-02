Duke Basketball: Can Isaiah Evans Breakout Next Season?
While the top of the 2026 NBA Draft Class may be headlined by freshman, there's many intriguing returners who can't be overlooked. Among those is Duke sharpshooter Isaiah Evans, who's entering his sophomore season with the program.
Last season, Evans averaged 6.8 points per game while shooting 41.6 percent from 3-point range in just 13.7 minutes per game. His role was extremely limited –– partially due to the NBA-level talent ahead of him –– meaning Evans acted primarily as a spot up shooter and floor-spacer in support of the stars.
Evans excelled in that role, becoming one of six players nationwide to shoot at least 40 percent from deep on at least 15 3-pointers attempted per 100 possessions. However, his limitations as a true specialist were on display, as he was below average in many other offensive metrics.
Even so, the former 5-star prospect drew some draft buzz as a potential prospect in the 2025 cycle, but opted to stick around at Duke for a larger role in the upcoming season. Evans will be competing with newcomers Dame Sarr and Caden Boozer for minutes, but the path for a larger role is much clearer for Evans.
So in a sophomore season full of opportunity, what can he do to raise his draft stock?
Bulk Up
Evans was listed at 6-foot-6, 175 pounds for his freshman season –– a thin frame, even for a young player. Among 2025 draft prospects to measure in between 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-7, only two weighed less than 200 pounds –– Ben Saraf and Ben Henshall. Saraf is more of a lead guard than Evans, so his thin frame can be excused more relative to position, and Henshall withdrew from the draft.
Evans' thin frame held him back from a better shot diet last season, forcing him to settle for jumpers more often than not. He attempted just 34 shots from the 0-2 feet range, and held a poor 17.5 percent free throw attempt rate. While he certainly proved capable of knocking down those tough long-balls, generating easier looks around the rim is a necessity in today's game.
As for the defensive side of the ball, he's scrappy and can pressure ball-handlers using his 6-foot-10 wingspan, but still gets moved off of his spot frequently against stronger drivers. Evans has reportedly gained five pounds, bringing him up to 180, but vastly needs to improve his physicality throughout next season.
Improve Versatility
By no means does Evans need to become a lead guard, or a point forward –– but some progression as a capable creator would do wonders for his draft stock. Playing behind Kon Knueppel, Tyrese Proctor and Kon Knueppel last season put Evans in his limited role, but it seemed he wasn't ready to take on the responsibilities of a top option. Next season, he'll have the chance to do so.
He was capable of making simple reads last season, swinging to the extra man on the perimeter or occasionally hitting the dump off in transition, but was overall reliant on others to generate team offense. If he could grow as a connector in the half-court setting by improving his driving, or occasionally running a pick-and-roll, Evans would jump from a spot-minute guy to a dream NBA wing.
Comparison
A good benchmark for Evans to shoot for overall could be a scaled down Vanderbilt Aaron Nesmith, who became a lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Nesmith stands at 6-foot-6, 215 pounds and held a 6-foot-10 wingspan. 215 pounds is out of reach for Evans, but creeping up to the 190 range would do wonders for his physicality on either side of the ball.
Nesmith was a bit more well-rounded of a prospect, being a capable rebounder, defender, driver and finisher while still maintaining a high-volume jumper in his short-lived sophomore campaign. In 14 games before injury, Nesmith held a 30.7 percent free throw attempt rate, averaged 1.4 steals per game and attempted 52 shots at the rim.
Evans won't be the first option like Nesmith was in his sophomore season, but shooting for making contributions in multiple aspects of the game should be what Evans aims to replicate. If all goes well in his sophomore campaign, Evans could make his case for a lottery-level prospect, and one of the best shooting wings in the class.