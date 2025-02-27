NBA Draft

Duke Basketball: Evans, Knueppel Continue to Strengthen Draft Stock

The freshmen duo have impressed as Duke steamrolls opponents heading into the end of conference play.

Matt Coletti

Feb 22, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) drives to the basket in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Since their loss to Clemson on Feb. 8, Duke has won five straight games by an average margin of 31 points per game. The Blue Devils keep improving and manhandling teams, despite being led by a number of underclassmen.

Two freshmen in particular, Isaiah Evans and Kon Knueppel, have helped themselves significantly during this recent stretch with efficient scoring and outside shooting that will have their names talked about in NBA circles as March nears.

Isaiah Evans | Guard | 6'6" | 175 lbs | Freshman

After starting the season relegated to the bench, Isaiah Evans has made a name for himself and earned a spot in Duke's loaded rotation. The five-star freshman has been scorching hot from three this season as he shoots it at a 47.1% clip while making two a game in only 13.8 minutes of action a night. Evans' shotmaking ability was on full display Tuesday in Duke's blowout win against Miami. He made his first three attempts from downtown all within a less than two minute stretch which included an and-one opportunity. Evans finished with five three pointers and 16 points all in the first half. He made shots in movement off the catch, off the dribble using ball screens and even a spot-up isolation three showcasing his unwavering confidence to let it fly. The wiry guard has vaulted himself into first round draft conversations even in his limited role as his three-level scoring in high school and length will help scouts see him as more than just a shooter.

Kon Knueppel | Guard | 6'7" | 217 lbs | Freshman

Kon Knueppel has had an incredibly efficient freshman season that has seen him projected in the lottery range come June. He currently shoots 46.1% from the field, 39.6% from three and 90.1% from the free throw line. The big guard can score from anywhere on the floor as he uses his size and shotmaking ability to create open looks for himself. Knueppel has been a true three-level scorer for the Blue Devils using his strength, body control and impressive footwork to get to his spots. Despite being an average athlete, Knueppel uses his tools to score with ease and keeps his play within himself only averaging 1.1 turnovers per game. He scored 20 points on only eight shots against Miami including 4-of-5 from three-point range. Knueppel's advanced scoring package and feel for the game will make him a first round pick in a loaded draft class that could see him go as high as the top-10.

Published
Matt Coletti
MATT COLETTI

Matt Coletti is an experienced basketball mind with years of experience around the game. He has served as a Basketball Operations Intern for the Indiana Pacers and is playing his fifth year of DIII basketball. Matt covers the NBA and college basketball in depth with an emphasis on scouting the top young talent.

