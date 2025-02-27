Duke Basketball: Evans, Knueppel Continue to Strengthen Draft Stock
Since their loss to Clemson on Feb. 8, Duke has won five straight games by an average margin of 31 points per game. The Blue Devils keep improving and manhandling teams, despite being led by a number of underclassmen.
Two freshmen in particular, Isaiah Evans and Kon Knueppel, have helped themselves significantly during this recent stretch with efficient scoring and outside shooting that will have their names talked about in NBA circles as March nears.
Isaiah Evans | Guard | 6'6" | 175 lbs | Freshman
After starting the season relegated to the bench, Isaiah Evans has made a name for himself and earned a spot in Duke's loaded rotation. The five-star freshman has been scorching hot from three this season as he shoots it at a 47.1% clip while making two a game in only 13.8 minutes of action a night. Evans' shotmaking ability was on full display Tuesday in Duke's blowout win against Miami. He made his first three attempts from downtown all within a less than two minute stretch which included an and-one opportunity. Evans finished with five three pointers and 16 points all in the first half. He made shots in movement off the catch, off the dribble using ball screens and even a spot-up isolation three showcasing his unwavering confidence to let it fly. The wiry guard has vaulted himself into first round draft conversations even in his limited role as his three-level scoring in high school and length will help scouts see him as more than just a shooter.
Kon Knueppel | Guard | 6'7" | 217 lbs | Freshman
Kon Knueppel has had an incredibly efficient freshman season that has seen him projected in the lottery range come June. He currently shoots 46.1% from the field, 39.6% from three and 90.1% from the free throw line. The big guard can score from anywhere on the floor as he uses his size and shotmaking ability to create open looks for himself. Knueppel has been a true three-level scorer for the Blue Devils using his strength, body control and impressive footwork to get to his spots. Despite being an average athlete, Knueppel uses his tools to score with ease and keeps his play within himself only averaging 1.1 turnovers per game. He scored 20 points on only eight shots against Miami including 4-of-5 from three-point range. Knueppel's advanced scoring package and feel for the game will make him a first round pick in a loaded draft class that could see him go as high as the top-10.
