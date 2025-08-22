Duke Basketball has Reloaded with NBA Draft Prospects
Last season, Duke basketball saw one of its best in years, cruising to the Final Four via its five-star trio, among others.
Cooper Flagg was the obvious headliner, becoming the No. 1 pick in earning multiple national player of the year awards, and putting together a one-and-done stat line for the ages.
Fellow five-star freshmen Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach were in tow, the former being drafted by the Hornets at No. 4, the latter by the Suns at No. 10. Both were vital to the Blue Devils’ success, adding 3-point shooting, passing, rim protection and plenty more.
Guard Tyrese Proctor and wing Sion James were also influential, offering veterans who took different paths in helping Duke to a deep tournament run. Both were selected in the second round of the ’25 draft, rounding out one of the program’s best classes ever.
One would think Duke is likely in for a rebuilding season, of sorts. And while that may be the case in terms of where they eventually land in the postseason, they’ve certainly reloaded with talent.
The foremost of which will be Cameron Boozer, who ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the entire country per RSCI. At 6-foot-9, he could be better positioned to replicate Flagg's production than any other prospect, with the physicality, touch and two-way versatility at the forward position. He's one of three prospects slated to offer "No. 1-level potential," and should be another centerpiece draft prospect for the Blue Devils.
In tandem with Cam will be his twin brother Cayden Boozer, a fellow five-star prospect. A 6-foot-4 guard, he offers a drastically different game, one more centered around passing and play-making first. While he isn't likely to vye for the No. 1 range, he still offers Duke backcourt versatility that could see NBA teams take a chance on him.
International forward Dame Sarr is another addition to the five-star group, offering a player who's already seen professional experience, with Barcelona in the Liga ACB, no less. A lengthy defender, he should be primed to produce some on both ends.
Isaiah Evans round out the list of likely draft hopefuls. He already played one season with the Blue Devils — averaging nearly seven points per game on 42% 3-point shooting, earning some draft buzz in the process. If he can improve all-around while continuing his blistering outside shooting, he could very well find himself on an NBA team in a year's time.
Only Duke could re-load so easily following one of its best-ever seasons, but the Blue Devils are primed to again see a solid season in the ACC with plenty of talent.