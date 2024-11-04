NBA Draft

Duke’s Cooper Flagg Offers Strong No. 1 Pick Option

Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg will be a strong choice as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Derek Parker

Oct 4, 2024; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) dribbles the ball against forward Mason Gillis (18) with the ball during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2024; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) dribbles the ball against forward Mason Gillis (18) with the ball during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Even if you’ve done little to no 2025 NBA Draft research — a probability, given it's still nearly a year out — there's a good chance you've still heard of Maine phenom Cooper Flagg.

Very likely the best basketball prospect on the planet right now (we’ll give AJ Dybantsa some time), Flagg is nearly a household name already among basketball fans.

A 6-foot-9 forward who’s ascended to basketball stardom already, he’s signed on to play for Duke, and is making his collegiate debut against Maine tonight at 6 p.m. CT. He’s a swarming defender, able to generate blocked shots and steals at will. And he’s got a rapidly improving offensive game that already shows poise.

The Gatorade Player of the Year, he averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.7 blocks per game in leading powerhouse Montverde to a 33-0 record and a national title. 

With a lengthy frame, high-rising jumper and the touch to boot, Flagg already offers a high-ceiling offensive prospect. But even if he’s not averaging over 20 points per game in the NBA, he’ll be impactful based off his defense and connective traits like passing, rebounding and more.

For that reason alone, Flagg is sure to make a strong case for the No. 1 pick, as NBA organizations will be chomping at the bit to add positive traits to their team.

There’s sure to be competition for No. 1 this season. The 2025 NBA Draft class is a strong one, and players like Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecome and Nolan Traore are sure to make their case.

But for now, Flagg has a tight grip on the odds as the next No. 1 pick at the NBA Draft.

