Duke Commit Khaman Maluach Helps South Sudan Pull Off Historic Upset
It is always good to gain high-level experience, and with the Olympics taking place in Paris right now, that is exactly what Khaman Maluach is getting. The five-star recruit that is set to join the Duke Blue Devils this fall, is first helping out South Sudan as the team enters Group play at the Olympics.
The first test for the five-star big man was against Puerto Rico. In this game, the South Sudan squad earned their first-ever Olympic win in an impressive 92-70 upset. This is starting the squad on the right foot after impressively going toe-to-toe with Team USA in the exhibition slate.
In this tilt, South Sudan was led by Carlik Jones - a former NBA player - who tossed in 19 points, hauled in three rebounds, dishing out an assist and a steal.
The Duke commit came off the pine for Royal Ivey's squad to the tune of two points and two rebounds in six minutes of action.
“We’re not a secret anymore,” South Sudan coach Royal Ivey said afterward, as the team is set to play Team USA on July 31 in their next contest.
The Duke Commit could see more action against Team USA which would provide even more valuable reps ahead of his Freshman season on campus in Durham.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.