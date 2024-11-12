NBA Draft Prospects to Watch in Duke vs. Kentucky
The Duke Blue Devils and Kentucky Wildcats will face off tonight in one of college basketball’s best rivalries.
The matchup is always chock full of future NBA-ers, and tonight is no different. Here are some of the top NBA Draft prospects to watch in the action:
Cooper Flagg, Forward
The projected top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Flagg has impressed through two games, but has yet to see the competitive level that Kentucky will bring.
At 6-foot-9, he’s amassed 31 points, 18 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and three blocks in just 54 minutes of play.
Kon Knueppel, Wing
For as good as Flagg has been, projected lottery wing Knueppel has been even moreso on the offensive end of the court, averaging a blistering 18.5 points through two.
He’s shooting 57% overall and 50% from beyond the arc so far, showing off high basketball IQ and great feel for the game.
Khaman Maluach, Center
A 7-foot center who made his name as one of the youngest Olympics players over the summer, Maluach has had an interesting few games with the Blue Devils.
He saw a 6-point, 3-block game against Main, and an 11-point, 14-rebounds performance against Army.
There’s no question he’s a versatile big man — averaging 8.5 points on 70% shooting with 10 added boards. He’ll be one to monitor in regards to the skill jump that will be Kentucky.
Otega Oweh, Guard
After two seasons at Oklahoma, Oweh transferred to Kentucky in hopes of bolstering his stock and collegiate standing. And he’s done both, so far.
Through a few games, the 6-foot-5 guard has averaged 15.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals. Most importantly, he’s shooting 43% from three (up from 37% last season) while doubling his attempts.
