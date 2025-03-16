Duke Prospects Raise Stock Without Cooper Flagg
Days ago, Duke superstar Cooper Flagg rose for a rebound ready to push the pace, but came down on a Georgia Tech defender and exited the game.
Luckily, the soon-to-be No. 1 pick avoided major injury, but has been unable to suit up for his program for the past two games.
Few would’ve faulted the Blue Devils for a prompt exit from the ACC Tournament and a look to the NCAA version. Instead, it’s been just the opposite, with Duke flipping yet another switch, largely led by its Draft hopefuls.
In another feisty bout with North Carolina — this time without Flagg — Duke was able to outlast the Tar Heels by just three points. Kon Knueppel, one of three lottery hopefuls on the team, was the most impressive, adding a team-high 17 points on 60% 3-point shooting, with four rebounds and three assists. Seven-footer Khaman Maluach was pivotal, too, adding 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting with nine rebounds and two blocks.
The win punched the team’s ticket to the ACC Championship, but they would again be without Flagg.
Knueppel was again impressive against Louisville, scoring 18 points on 50% shooting overall, shooting 100% at the free throw line while adding eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Malauch was again the picture of consistency, adding eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
In this game, even longtime Duke starter Tyrese Proctor did enough to raise his stock, scoring a team-high 19 points on 6-for-14 shooting, all from beyond the arc.
Flagg is reportedly expected to be back for the NCAA Tournament, but Knueppel and Maluach’s ability to continue Duke’s success without the top prospect has likely done plenty to raise their own stock.
They’ll undoubtedly both be lottery picks in June, but where they land within that 14 is still up for discussion.
Duke now looks to the NCAA Tournament as the potential No. 1 overall seed.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.