Dylan Harper: Bear, Base and Bull Comparisons
NBA comparisons are hardly ever completely accurate for young prospects. However, they are still useful to contextualize the potential impact of prospects. For example, if an NBA veteran has been able to find success in a niche role, that bodes well for a prospect who plays a similar style of basketball.
In the case of Dylan Harper, the San Antonio Spurs' second overall pick, NBA comparisons have been very ambitious. The 6-foot-5 guard has flashed brilliant creation ability with his slick handle, strong finishing, shrewd passing, and soft touch. Significant NBA value seems imminent for the Rutgers product, but his projected level of stardom varies from one evaluator to the next.
Only time will tell just how good the 19-year-old Harper will become, but across a bear, base and bull range of outcomes, his impact could resemble that of these three NBA veterans.
Bear: Coby White
If Harper is unable to add much new to his game, he could still develop into a very good NBA starting guard. White is a potent, multi-faceted creator, who beats opponents both with speed and shot-making. Harper is capable of this in his current trajectory.
However, given Harper's greater size and playmaking talent, this would be a bear case for the New Jersey native.
Base: Tyler Herro
On the other hand, if Harper is able to expand upon his biggest shortcoming, he could be an all-star like Herro as his base case. This would mean he improves upon his 33.3% college three-point shooting to become a more well-rounded creator.
Herro took a big step this year to become a true star creator, and this is the base case for Harper given his talent. He'll have to put in a lot of work over the next few years, but he should be able to become at least as good as Herro.
Bull: James Harden
To be clear, this comparison doesn't quite refer to peak Harden. Peak Harden averaged over 35 points per game and finished top-two in MVP voting three straight years. It's unreasonable to project Harper, or any prospect for that matter, could progress to that level as one of the very best on-ball creators of all-time. In Harper's case, it's very unlikely he could ever become the legendary shotmaker or playmaker Harden was.
Still, if Harper fulfills his upside, he could resemble a pre-peak Harden as one of the league's best guards, defined by stellar downhill creation. He'd be a constant presence at the rim, floater range, and free throw line, as well as a dangerous shot-maker and playmaker. He'll have to undergo some incredible development, but it's not out of the realm of possibility.