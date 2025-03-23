Egor Demin Boosting NBA Draft Stock During NCAA Tournament
The 2025 NBA Draft conversations heats up every year around March Madness. This year's NCAA tournament has put many teams on dispaly who boost NBA Draft hopefuls. The BYU Cougars have already punched its ticket to the Sweet Sixteen next weekend and its on the back of a potential Lottery Pick.
It started on Thursday when BYU took down VCU to advance to the round of 32. It was Egor Demin who logged 31 minutes of action posting 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and shooting 54% from the floor and 43% from beyond the arc including a nasty step-ball triple off the bounce. Demin had control of the BYU offense and helped them stay composed for 40 minutes to get a win.
On Saturday, it was much of the same against a Wisconsin team that would not fade away. The Cougars were able to swell double digit leads but each time the Badgers came roaring back, getting it to a two point game with the ball for the final shot.
The BYU Cougars held on to win that game in large part due to Demin's night. The freshman had 11 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and a steal while shooting 2-for-6 from 3 point land and a perfect 3-for-3 from the line.
While it was not an efficient night from Demin (30% from the floor) the freshman only had one turnover and helped BYU get out and run throughout the game, speeding up the Badgers and eventually gutting out a 91-89 win.
This should boost Demin's draft stock and he now has secured at least one more chance on a big stage to impress before the season lets out.