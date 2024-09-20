ESPN Projects Four Rookies Taken in NBA Expansion Draft
The league’s worst-kept secret is the impending addition of two city’s: Seattle and Las Vegas.
In the prelude to ESPN’s mock expansion draft, they revealed that the league will look at adding at least one franchise in the next two to three years.
In past expansion drafts, team’s have been able to protect up to eight players on it’s roster, with plenty of other stipulations. Rostered players outside of the 8-person protections would be up for grabs at the alternating expansion draft.
In ESPN’s simulation, four rookies were selected fresh off the 2024 NBA Draft.
The first newbie off the board was Johnny Furphy of the Pacers, who was selected No. 2 overall by Las Vegas. The 19-year-old forward would be a solid selection given his high potential.
The next rookie was Adem Bona of Philadelphia, taken at No. 21 by Seattle. Selected at No. 41 overall in the 2024 draft, the 6-foot-8 forward offers a relatively high ceiling as a defender, while still packing the developmental punch of a rookie.
The famed Bronny James was taken by Las Vegas just five picks later, citing 2024 draft interest that otherwise didn’t matter due to mutual Lakers interest.
On the next pick, Seattle capped off the rookie selections with former Kentucky wildcat Antonio Reeves, who was drafted No. 47 by the Pelicans. Reeves isn’t a bad guard flier as a late roster addition, especially on a full contract.
Regardless of how an expansion draft would shake out, recent draftees would undoubtedly be a commodity as mystery boxes with sky-high potential.
