ESPN Predicts Reed Sheppard, Zach Edey to Lead Rookie of the Year Race
The 2024 NBA Draft hasn’t yet gained a sparkling reputation as a top class, but it still has all the time in the world to prove doubters wrong, beginning with its debut season.
Similarly to the actual draft, there’s no clear favorite to take home the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year Award, which will highlight the top newbie.
ESPN recently released their expert predictions for the upcoming NBA season, with the list of rookies being one of the more interesting predictions.
Easily taking first-place with 74 points and 62% of first-place votes was Rockets’ guard Reed Sheppard — an unsurprising choice after his dominant four-game slate of 20.0 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds. It may be tougher for Sheppard to break into heavy minutes given Houston’s deep rotation, but he’ll undoubtedly earn rotational minutes.
In second with 40 total points and 14% of first-place votes was Grizzlies’ center Zach Edey, who dominated college basketball with his 7-foot-4 frame. Edey was a wildcard in the pre-draft process, but likely couldn’t have found himself in a better situation. He’ll immediately earn plenty of playing time, protecting the rim, cleaning things up on offense and thriving alongside Ja Morant.
Trail Blazers’ center Donovan Clingan ranked No. 3 with 27 points, followed closely behind by new Spurs guard Stephon Castle with 23.
Other vote-getters included Minnesota’s Rob Dillingham, and the top two picks in Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr, who were tied with eight points.
