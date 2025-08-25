Evaluating the Pistons’ Draft Rebuild So Far
It wasn’t long ago the Detroit Pistons were looked at as the league’s worst team. In fact, their 28-game losing streak just two seasons ago is tied for the longest ever, and things looked especially dire then.
But through perseverance and trust in their process — and some slight organizational shifts — the Pistons have come out on the other side as one of the brighter surging teams in the NBA. And its faith in the NBA Draft is largely the reason why.
Following a 41-41 season in 2018-19 — the literal epitome of mediocrity — the organization tore things down to the studs and decided to rebuild through the draft. Detroit had toiled in the league’s middle-ground for years, and then decided to finally lower themselves in the hopes of landing top prospects.
Their first go would land them their best selection: No. 1 in the 2021 NBA Draft, which would eventually turn into Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham.
The jumbo lead guard has seen somewhat of an up-and-down career thus far, but it’s been clear every step of the way his talent level is high. And in finally putting a solid squad around him last season, he was able to shine.
Cunningham is the clear focal point of the team moving forward. He was Third Team All-NBA, averaging over 26 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Wherever things go from here, the former top pick is sure to be there.
The 2022 draft was big for Detroit as well, with the team nabbing both Jaden Ivey at No. 5, and Jalen Duren at No. 13. Both have offered the team rotational-level players, albeit ones who haven’t quite lived up to their full potential. Still, they remain key pieces moving forward.
In the 2023 and 2024 drafts, the Pistons showed a clear archetypal preference, grabbing athletic guard-wing hybrids in Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland, both of which offer immediate help as well as sky-high ceilings.
Those five mark the marquee, first-round selections from the Pistons' recent NBA Drafts. But the team has also been able to accumulate value later, adding hopeful longterm contributors in Marcus Sasser, Bobi Klintman and a few others.
All in all, Detroit has built out its young core well, layering veterans like Tobias Harris, Isaiah Stewart and more over the top to create a real competitive squad in the East.
All in all, the Pistons' rebuild has been a great success, offering up a solid team right now, and a potentially great team in the future with continued internal development.