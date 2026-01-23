Evaluating Michigan’s 2026 NBA Draft Prospects

Third-ranked Michigan is among the best teams in college basketball, with optionality regarding how they want to play on both ends. That revolves around how talented their top-end players are, all of which are certain to be options at the 2026 NBA Draft.

Below, we’ll evaluate each of Michigan’s prospects, who could range from top-10 picks, to early second-round options:

Yaxel Lendeborg, Forward

Lendeborg is likely to be Michigan’s top prospect, boasting an all-around game packed within a 6-foot-9 frame.

Lendeborg’s seen a rapid ascension through college basketball, starting out in JUCO, before a few highly production seasons with UAB. He’ll be nearly 24 on draft night, though his pure production speaks for itself.

With the Wolverines, he’s averaging 14.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 blocks and steals apiece, shooting 51% overall and 33% from beyond the arc.

Some NBA teams could be deterred by his age, though others will see a plug-and-play combo forward with versatile offense on and off-ball, and defense that can be easily added to the professional mix. In other words, a ready-made contributor.

Aday Mara, Center

At 7-foot-3, Mara is amid a breakout season after transferring to Michigan, raising his counting stats across the board while contributing to winning basketball.

Hailing from Zaragoza, Spain, Mara has long been on draft radars, but is finally producing enough to earn real first-round looks. He’s averaging 10.9 points on 68% shooting, adding 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.

Mara thrives in traditional ways, being efficient around the rim with shot-blocking capabilities. Though he has more ball skills than your typical plus-sized five.

He won’t be a center for every team without premier switchability, though he’s sure to entice plenty of teams in search of size and skill.

Morez Johnson Jr., Forward

Morez Johnson Jr. flashed plenty of dominance as a true freshman at Illinois, though his draft case has shone through with the Wolverines. He’s averaging 13.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and over two stocks per game.

Johnson is forward-sized at 6-foot-9, though he plays more like a traditional big. Despite being undersized, he offers some of the best defense in the entire 2026 draft class, blocking shots, blowing up pick-and-roll actions and generally wreaking havoc.

His offensive role is slightly up in the air, with him mostly functioning as a play-finisher. But NBA teams are certain to value his defensive versatility.

Michigan takes on Ohio State at 7 p.m. tonight, with all three prospects set to be a factor.