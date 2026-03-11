Michigan Star and NBA Draft Prospect Named Big Ten Player of the Year

Heading into the Big Ten Tournament and the rest of March, the Michigan Wolverines are riding high with hopes of capturing something historic. They already secured the regular-season championship, but they're also gunning for the tournament title and the National Championship, and it's legitimate feasible.

The Wolverines finished the regular season 29-2 and are the No. 3 team in the country. While the entire unit under head coach Dusty May has been phenomenal, one player has made his lone season at Michigan one to remember.

Yaxel Lendeborg was expected to remain a college basketball star after transferring from UAB last year. This season, he has done that for a team that has taken over the sport, averaging 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

The 6-foot-9 forward built a name for himself as an all-around contributor, being able to not only score, but make plays for his teammates and defend on the other end as well. He could have easily been selected in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, but instead turned to Michigan.

Now, Lendeborg has been named Big Ten Player of the Year, per release, further signifying his resume heading into the 2026 NBA Draft. This is the first Michigan player to win the award since Nik Stauskas in 2014. The Wolverines' newest superstar is projected to go around the late lottery, but has the chance to improve that stock with the postseason underway.

While his surface-level stats aren't eye-popping, garnering criticism from Big Ten fans around the league, Lendeborg's impact on the best team in the conference has been second to none. He has displayed an ability to take over games this season with numerous 20-point performances, able to attack the basket and finish at the rim or knock down threes from deep.

On the other side of the floor, the 23-year-old has taken on some tough defensive assignments, often matching up with the opponents' best player. His 7-foot-4 wingspan, experience and athleticism make him a high-level defender, able to go against both guards and bigs.

Lendeborg's age could be a turnoff for scouts heading into June, but it could also help him if a team needing immediate impact and experience comes calling. He can plug into any situation and find a way to make a difference, which is why his projection is higher than most players his age.