Michigan’s Draft Prospects Cement All-Time Season in Win Over Rival

No. 3 Michigan has been among the more fearsome teams in college basketball this season, and that extended to the team’s final regular-season win over inter-state rival Michigan State.

It was one of the more heralded rivalry games in some time, with the Wolverines as the third-ranked team in the country, and the Spartans ranked at a respectable eighth. The game itself would prove worthy of that status, with Michigan eventually winning by 10 behind some big performances from its draft hopefuls.

Michigan’s case as one of the best teams in the nation, as well as its eventual NCAA Tournament chances, have rest in a trio of NBA Draft-bound bigs: Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara, two of which were spectacular on Sunday, while the other was still impactful.

Lendeborg was the top player of the day, adding a blistering 27 points on 8-for-12 shooting, hitting five of his six 3-point attempts. Perimeter shooting isn’t one of his major strengths, but was on full display against MSU.

At 6-foot-8, Lendeborg has claim to being one of the more well-rounded players in the entire ’26 draft class. He can play a variety of different roles on offense, play-finishing or initiating offense, and can guard across plenty of different positions.

"He's been automatic all afternoon."



Yaxel Lendeborg has 27 points and Michigan has a 6 point lead!



📺CBS | Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/FewhATgJcC — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 8, 2026

He’s one of the oldest project first-rounders in some time at just shy of 24-years-old on draft night, though his pure impact won’t deter some NBA decision-makers.

Alongside Lendeborg Sunday was a forward in Johnson, who helped to add 18 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and an assists. At 6-foot-9 with pro-level strength, Johnson’s been among the more impactful defensive players in the country, able to move his feet on the perimeter and hold his own on the interior, both of which shone against the Spartans.

The final piece to the puzzle is Mara, who scored just four points on three shots Sunday, but added seven rebounds and a block. His size at 7-foot-3 has allowed him to wreak havoc on both ends this year, and his four-point performance against MSU broke a five-game streak of double-digit scoring.

Mara’s size alone is certain to catch the NBA’s attention, but he also has highly impressive ball skills, able to finish with finesse and pass too.

The combination of the three has been impressive to watch at the collegiate level, helping to cement a 29-2 season for the Wolverines with the win over Michigan State.

Even more, Michigan will be favored to win plenty of games in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, which should help to bolster its prospect's stock even more with success.