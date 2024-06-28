Evaluating the 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year Odds
The 2024 NBA Draft came and went, leaving dozens of players with their first professional basketball teams.
Several prospects landed in perfect fits, while others will need to stand out to crack the rotation. Ultimately, succeeding in year 1 could give you a shot at the coveted Rookie of the Year trophy, which soon-to-be superstar Victor Wembanyama took home last year.
According to Vegas Insider, the top 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year odds are:
Alexandre Sarr (Wizards) +500
Zaccharie Risacher (Hawks) +700
Stephon Castle (Spurs) +700
Reed Sheppard (Rockets) +850
Dalton Knecht (Lakers) +1000
Zach Edey (Grizzlies) +1000
Matas Buzelis (Bulls) +1200
Ron Holland (Pistons) +1200
The next four players — Rob Dillingham, Donovan Clingan, Tidjane Salaun and Cody Williams — are all tied at +2000.
The top four in the odds are were the first four off the board, with No. 2 in Sarr jumping Risacher and No. 4 in Castle jumping Sheppard.
Sarr is landing with a team in need of production just about everywhere, making his top odds viable. Castle is landing in a similar situation, and should be made better by Wembanyama’s gravity.
Players like Sheppard, Knecht and Edey will all be looking to succeed on teams hoping to make a run in the postseason next year, which could work in their favor, or potentially against it.
Buzelis and Holland — two former G League Ignite forwards who cap off the top-eight — will look to do it all for lesser Eastern Conference teams.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.