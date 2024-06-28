NBA Draft

Evaluating the 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year Odds

Evaluating which rookies could be primed for success in their first season.

Derek Parker

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Dalton Knecht poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the first round by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 NBA Draft came and went, leaving dozens of players with their first professional basketball teams.

Several prospects landed in perfect fits, while others will need to stand out to crack the rotation. Ultimately, succeeding in year 1 could give you a shot at the coveted Rookie of the Year trophy, which soon-to-be superstar Victor Wembanyama took home last year.

According to Vegas Insider, the top 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year odds are:

Alexandre Sarr (Wizards) +500

Zaccharie Risacher (Hawks) +700

Stephon Castle (Spurs) +700

Reed Sheppard (Rockets) +850

Dalton Knecht (Lakers) +1000

Zach Edey (Grizzlies) +1000

Matas Buzelis (Bulls) +1200

Ron Holland (Pistons) +1200

The next four players — Rob Dillingham, Donovan Clingan, Tidjane Salaun and Cody Williams — are all tied at +2000.

The top four in the odds are were the first four off the board, with No. 2 in Sarr jumping Risacher and No. 4 in Castle jumping Sheppard.

Sarr is landing with a team in need of production just about everywhere, making his top odds viable. Castle is landing in a similar situation, and should be made better by Wembanyama’s gravity.

Players like Sheppard, Knecht and Edey will all be looking to succeed on teams hoping to make a run in the postseason next year, which could work in their favor, or potentially against it.

Buzelis and Holland — two former G League Ignite forwards who cap off the top-eight — will look to do it all for lesser Eastern Conference teams.

All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.

