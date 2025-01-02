Evaluating the 2025 NBA Draft’s Tier 1 Players
Year in and out, the NBA Draft sends a slew of shiny new prospects to the big leagues, where players will start their professional careers.
In most drafts, there’s an untouchable tier near the top, where the star or even superstar-bound players reside, hoping to take the lowest NBA teams to greater heights.
The 2024 NBA Draft’s biggest knock was the exclusion of these. While players like Zaccharie Risacher and Alexandre Sarr are talented in their own right, they simply didn’t pack the star punch that the Victor Wembanyama, Paolo Banchero, Cade Cunningham and countless more packed.
The 2025 NBA Draft, though, should see a return to form.
As it stands now, two players reside in this class’s “Tier 1”, with several more players knocking on the door.
Duke forward Cooper Flagg likely still leads the pack, despite Rutgers guard Dylan Harper’s dominance. At 6-foot-9, Flagg has a unique blend of athleticism, fluidity, feel for the game and defensive potential that would make any NBA decision-maker salivate.
And if his intangibles weren’t enough, he’s backed it up with 16.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
Just behind him and closing fast the Rutgers point guard, who’s seen a blistering 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 rebounds per game. While lead guards are in short demand currently in the NBA, his 6-foot-6 and white-hot start to the year makes him an A-plus add for any team.
Knocking on the door of Tier 1, but for now firmly in the next best tier, are players like Kasparas Jakucionis, Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, Tre Johnson and more.
For now, simple flaws in their games are keeping them from the upper ranks, but each still provides unique and hyper-talented prospects. Jakucionis’ athleticism hasn’t popped, but his all-around stat lines have been eye-popping, and getting even better. Bailey is a supreme shot-maker, but has had passing and shot selection conners, similar to Texas’ Johnson. And Edgecombe had a slow start, but is quickly picking up the pace.
It remains to be seen whether more prospects will enter the top tier along with Flagg and Harper. But there’s little question the 2025 draft class is shaping up to be a great one.
