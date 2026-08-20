Evaluating the NBA Draft Capital Sent in the Peyton Watson Trade

On Wednesday, one of the NBA’s major offseason dominoes fell with the trading of Peyton Watson, who’s been heading toward a new destination for months now.

The Nuggets drafted Watson four seasons ago and developed him into a legitimate talent. Across limited time last season, he averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 steals and blocks combined, effectively pricing Denver out of his future contract due to them being in the second apron.

Subsequently, the Nuggets traded him to Cleveland on Wednesday in a four-team deal involving LA and Washington. The Cavaliers received Watson and Cam Whitmore, the Clippers nabbed sharpshooter Max Strus, the Wizards grabbed Tre Mann, a second-round pick and cash, while Denver got two draft selections.

Overall, it likely wasn’t the return Denver was fully hoping for, but it was return nonetheless.

Cleveland and LA received players that could help them with their respective title aspirations. The Cavs have long been an East contender, and Strus helps bolster LA’s shooting ability.

The Wizards received a flier in Mann, as well as a 2027 second round pick, perfect for nabbing value in the upcoming draft.

Denver received the biggest draft haul, grabbing a 2031 first-round pick, as well as a 2032 second-round pick.

The first round pick is via the Cavaliers themselves, and is far-and-away the best draft asset involved the trade. Denver is likely to either trade it for value once under the second apron and continue to bolster its roster around Nikola Jokic, or simply draft a player following Cleveland’s contending era. The pick is far enough out to garner intrigue in what is could be, though it won't be directly useable for several seasons.

Second round picks have been valuable currency on the NBA’s trade market, though they’ve swapped around so much, there’s little chance they stick with either Washington or Denver. Still, both teams will have added flexibility simply by having another second at their disposal.

While the Nuggets have added draft capital, they've certainly gotten worse on-paper without real player return. They still have their core of Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, though the depth of the rost as a whole has been thinned.

Given that, the Cavaliers are the biggest winners of the trade, now armed with Watson, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and more. The Clippers and Wizards involved themselves for bonus value, but didn't make major waves ahead of next season.