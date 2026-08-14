Three Transfers who Could Boost NBA Draft Stock with Move

We’re officially entering the 2027 NBA Draft cycle, with the 2026 class officially getting their league debuts via the schedule release.

The ’27 class is headlined by a large crop of collegiate returnees, plenty of which chose to remain with their squads. Players like Thomas Haugh, Braylon Mullins, Motiejus Krivas and more will play out what could be their final season with the same teams.

Below are three players who opted for a collegiate return, as well as potentially greener pastures, who could boost their stock ahead of the next NBA Draft:

Former Baylor wing Tounde Yessoufou is a highly interesting player. One who likely would’ve been taken in the first round last year, if not for the absurd depth of the class.

With the Bears, Yessoufou already saw a draft-able season, going for 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game as a freshman.

As a sophomore with St. John’s, Yessoufou will largely need to build better habits, opposed to stuffing the stat sheet more. He’ll need to cut out bad shots, score more efficiently everywhere and hone in his decision-making.

If he does, the Red Storm could catapult him to the late-lottery or further. If not, he could be a longtime collegiate contributor.

Jumbo guard Matt Able made the interesting move to cross rival lines, going from NC State to the Tar Heels. In Chapel Hill, he should have an increased role heading his way.

Able averaged just 8.8 points and 1.2 steals per game, but showcased the bones of what could be a dangerous combo guard. He has the off-guard skills down, but will need to showcase his on-ball ability with UNC.

Becoming a featured player for a blue blood school is a tall task, but with it the former five-star has a chance to massively boost his draft stock.

As a sophomore at Wake Forest, Juke Harris was one of the top scorers in the entire nation, going for 21.4 points on 44% shooting. Now a Tennessee Volunteer, he’ll need to prove he can manage that same scoring load in a potentially tougher league.

Another casualty of a loaded class, Harris — having averaged 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in addition to his scoring — won’t need to do much to become a 2027 pick. Though how successful his stint with Tennessee is will raise or lower his stock.