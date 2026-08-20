How Peyton Watson’s Acquisition Will Improve the Cavaliers for Years To Come

The Cleveland Cavaliers gave up sharpshooter Max Strus and an unprotected first round pick in 2031 to acquire Peyton Watson. The Cavaliers have agreed to extend Watson as a part of this transaction, he will receive a four-year fully guaranteed $88 million contract.

Denver, Cleveland and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agents Lucas Newton and Calvin Andrews finalized the new home Wednesday in a difficult restricted free agency landscape -- with Watson's reps navigating interest and offers from the Bucks, Trail Blazers and Clippers before… pic.twitter.com/klFZTz6BBA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 20, 2026

This is a hefty sum to part ways with in any transaction, let alone such a young flier like Watson. Being at the end of his rookie contract, Watson is 23 years old and is only entering his fifth season.

Given that Peyton Watson has only played four seasons, his stats are a bit underwhelming. However, Watson has shown improvement from season to season with last season especially turning heads.

Inside Watson's 2025/26 Stats

Peyton Watson only played 54 games for the Nuggets last season. However, many of the games that he missed were in the later parts of the season and attributed to a single injury.

In fact, the hamstring strain that held him out of those later games ruined what was an otherwise terrific breakout campaign that would have left Watson as a potential Most Improved Player of the Year(MIP) candidate.

Watson recorded stellar stats last season, averaging almost 15 points on nearly 50% shooting from the field and 41% shooting from beyond the arc. Peyton also averaged a steal and a block, making him a threat on both sides of the ball.

What is his fit on the Cavs?

What Watson brings to the table, the Cavaliers have desperately been missing. While losing Strus may slightly impact the team’s ability to create shots, Watson can spot up shoot at just as high a percentage as Strus.

The real upside that Peyton Watson brings is on the defensive side of the ball, where the Cavaliers have been missing a defensive specialist since the departure of former lottery pick Issac Okoro last offseason.

With Watson at forward the Cavs can likely match him up with any opposing squad’s best player, from a shooting guard to a power forward.

The Cavaliers have been desperately missing a wing that can cause havoc on defense, and Watson’s presence should negate many of those high scoring regular season games that oftentimes wore the entire team out.

Having such a well rounded player under contract for four years should prove advantageous to the Cavaliers as Watson can help the team win now, and is young enough to finish developing alongside Evan Mobley.