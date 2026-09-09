Evaluating the Three Highest-Value Draft Picks for the 2027 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft has now infused the league with new talent, sending out players like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson and more to various teams. The 2027 draft is set to do the same, though things will look a little different.

The new lottery odds are officially in effect, meaning more randomness than ever has been added to hte draft. Additionally, NBA draft selections have been sent far and wide, with only a handful of teams outright owning their own picks.

Below, we’ll look at three draft picks that could yield good talent or value for their current holders:

Clippers’ Unprotected 2027 Swap

The Thunder have benefited massively from the LA Clippers in the last half-decade, netting a two-time MVP and Finals MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and drafting players like Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, Aday Mara and more with the picks added in the fateful deal.

The final nail in the coffin will be OKC owning LA’s unprotected 2027 swap, which could net the Thunder a top-five selection.

With the draft odds having changed, the bottom three teams will be penalized, and the next eight will have an equal chance at No. 1. LA could very well fit into that, no longer an elite team in the West, but probably not bottom of the barrel either.

Bucks’ Unprotected 2027 Swap

The Bucks have freshly offloaded two-time MVP and champion Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami, and are now staring down the barrel of a hard reset led by young players. Unfortunately, they won’t have their unprotected 2027 first, which could land with a few different teams.

The Pelicans will receive the more favorable of their own and the Bucks picks. If New Orleans finishes ahead of Milwaukee in the draft standings — a real possibility given where NOLA is at — then Atlanta could swap with the Bucks instead.

The Bucks will be rolling out players such as Kasparas Jakucionis, Brayden Burries and Nate Ament for early-career developmental minutes, meaning Atlanta or New Orleans could net real value next year.

Nets’ Unprotected 2027 Swap

Brooklyn did well to get back some future draft capital sent out when it was led by a superstar trio, but it wasn’t able to get its 2027 swap back.

Houston, still a contender in the West despite a first-round exit to the Lakers last postseason, now has one of the top assets in the league with room to build.

The Rockets could simply sit back and let Brooklyn hand them a top selection, or they could ship it off in hopes of perfecting the current roster with another major trade.