NBA Draft: Evaluating the Best Collegiate Player in Each Class

Experience is typically king in college basketball, though recently we've seen immediate success from incoming five-star one-and-done prospects.

Last year's Final Four had a smattering of everything. Michigan was led by a trio of veterans, while all of Arizona, UConn and Illinois had a mix of five-star freshman and experienced upperclassmen. Ultimately, all four teams saw multiple players drafted to the NBA.

The Wolverines won it all with experience and depth last season, though alone won't guarantee other teams a title win. Talent in general just might, which comes in all classes.

Below we'll evaluate the best player in each college classification:

Incoming five-star wing Tyran Stokes is sure to have some competition to become the No. 1 pick at the 2027 NBA Draft. Though for now, he remains the odds-on favorite to hear his name called first.

A a wing built in the power mold at 6-foot-7 with nice athleticism, Stokes should be able to assimilate to the college game quickly, getting downhill, handling the ball and offering a two-way skillset.

Stokes will also be looking to fill the production hole left by Darryn Peterson, which could play into his case for No. 1.

It was a surprise when Braylon Mullins announced his intention to return for his sophomore season at UConn, even accounting for the fact he could’ve showed more as a freshman.

A five-star wing, Mullins added 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals for the Huskies en route to a title appearance last season. He didn’t shoot particularly well for a renowned shooter at just 34%, but still managed to showcase his worth on the perimeter.

Now, Mullins is tasked with massively upgrading his game in Year 2, and could do so as a focal point for UConn.

Duke’s Patrick Ngongba II has played his last two seasons with Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer, and will now looking to lead the charge with a deeper roster that has a few more questions.

The junior center saw a massive production boost last season, shooting 61% overall in scoring 10.1 points, grabbing 5.8 boards, dishing 2.0 assists and blocking 1.1 shots per game.

Ngongba has already shown he’s an NBA prospect, but could really explode in his third season with the Blue Devils.

There’s little doubt former champion Thomas Haugh would’ve been drafted in the first round last year following a career year. He averaged 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and a steal and block apiece per game, successfully becoming his squads best player after winning the title.

Still, Haugh opted to return for a fourth season, and he’ll now enter the 2027 NBA Draft class as one of the best returnees.

Haugh won’t need to show much to hear his name called on draft night, though improving even more could help him become a locked-in lottery pick.