Brooklyn Nets Continue Rebuild with Lead Guard in Recent Mock Draft

Since acquiring superstars Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, then having to offload the trio, the Brooklyn Nets have been stuck in a rut.

Brooklyn hasn't reached the postseason since 2022-23, racking up a 58-106 record during the next two seasons. This year, the Nets have been on a similar trajectory, sitting at 15-38 coming out of the All-Star break.

The recent losing seasons appear to be planned, though, as the team explores its roster and looks to bolster its NBA Draft odds. Brooklyn will have the fifth-best odds when play resumes, but there will likely be a few changes in the standings between now and the season's end.

If Brooklyn does land a premier pick in what should be a loaded draft class, it would be a massive boon for the team's rebuilding efforts. After selecting five players in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Nets have an assortment of young pieces who could be solid parts of a rotation moving forward, but still need to add more high-end talent.

General manager Sean Marks and company got just that in a recent projection from NBA Draft on SI.

At No. 7 in Parker's mock draft, Brooklyn selected Louisville freshman Mikel Brown Jr., a highly touted prospect entering college who has turned in a few impressive performances recently.

Rated the No. 6 overall recruit and No. 2 point guard in the 2025 cycle by 247Sports, Brown was a McDonald's All-American in high school. As a freshman with the Cardinals, the former five-star is averaging 17.9 points, 5.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 40.5% from the field, 33.6% from 3-point range and 83% from the free throw line.

Brown has been inconsistent and dealt with injuries throughout the season, but there are plenty of glimpses at what makes the 6-foot-5 guard a premier prospect in the 2026 class. Brown scored 74 points in his last two outings, shooting 22-of-37 from the field and 14-of-21 from beyond the arc in those contests while leading Louisville to a pair of wins.

If the near 20-year-old is able to develop at the next level and become a more consistent shooter while limiting turnovers, Brown's playmaking ability could make him a threat on offense.

The Nets added multiple wing players and a big man in the 2025 draft, and found a young point guard to lead the group in Parker's latest mock draft.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.