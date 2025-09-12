Evaluating the Top Traded 2026 NBA Draft Picks
The 2026 NBA Draft is thought of to be one of the best in years, owning three No. 1-level prospects and a good amount of depth. Teams will gear up to add more selections at next year’s draft, and some have already done so.
Below, we’ll rank the top draft picks that have already been traded for at the 2026 NBA Draft:
3. Philadelphia 76ers First (Top-Four Protected)
Traded to: OKC Thunder
The 76ers lucked out in keeping their 2025 first round pick away from the Thunder, eventually selecting VJ Edgecombe. Despite that, they’ll now owe the defending champions a 2026 first, which will be top-four protected.
Philadelphia, in theory, shouldn’t finish in the lottery again, owning former MVP Joel Embiid, multi-time All-Star Paul George, rising star Tyrese Maxey and even more young talent. Still, you could’ve said the same thing last season.
All signs point to the Sixers’ pick conveying to the Thunder this season, the only question left is where.
2. Phoenix Suns First (Swap)
Traded to: Memphis Grizzlies
In early 2024, the Suns sent out a 2026 first-round pick swap to Memphis in a three-team deal with the Brooklyn Nets. At the time, it didn’t seem to have major ramifications. Though with superstar Kevin Durant now off the roster, Phoenix might’ve made a crucial mistake.
There’s several layers to the Suns’ pick conveying to Memphis, which involve the Wizards. Though all signs point to Washington again being one of the worst teams in the league, and likely not needing to swap with Phoenix.
All in all, the Grizzlies will certainly earn better draft standing in 2026 via the move.
1. New Orleans Pelicans First (Unprotected)
Traded to: Atlanta Hawks
Now a moderately infamous draft-night trade, the Pelicans questionably unloaded their 2026 first round pick — the better between New Orleans and Milwaukee — in order to jump 10 spots to No. 13 and nab Derik Queen.
It’s clear the Pelicans were enticed by Queen’s skill-fueled frontcourt skills, but grabbing him in offloading a first in an even better draft was seen as a bad move by many league-wide.
New Orleans enters next season with two fresh newbies who need developmental minutes, on top of owning a roster that isn’t necessarily prepared for how good the Western Conference is. Atlanta lost footing at the 2025 draft, but might’ve earned one of the top picks in 2026 with their move.