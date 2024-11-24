Examining Dylan Harper's Finishing Growth
Dylan Harper, the third-ranked recruit from the class of 2024, has had a fantastic start to the season with Rutgers. In four games, the 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 19.5 points with an impressive 29.9% assist rate and 1.9 assist-to-turnover ratio, helping Rutgers post a 121.4 offensive rating with him on the court.
The surprising part of Harper's early season dominance is that it isn't coming much as a dynamic shotmaker. In high school, most of his production came from his innate ability to get his spots using speed and strength and finishing over defenders with plus touch. His shotmaking only improved each year, especially from behind the arc.
Yet, he's only shot 2-of-8 on non-rim twos and 31% from three thus far. Instead, most of his production has come from finishing at the rim. He's shooting 75% at the rim with three dunks and a 46.2 free-throw rate, all elite marks.
This is even more surprising when taking into account Harper wasn't anywhere near a dominant finisher in high school, despite being bigger and stronger than most of his peers. In five EYBL and AAU seasons tracked by Synergy Sports, he only once ever finished above the 60th percentile in rim frequency, and was 48th percentile in frequency and 63rd percentile in efficiency in his final AAU season.
Most of his hindrances were caused by a somewhat mediocre handle (though, good relative to size and age, which has powered his development) as he depended more on an intersection of craft and physicality to carve out looks for himself. When faced with excessive ball pressure, he fell victim to early ball pickups and turnovers. These early pickups limited his ability to get deeper into the paint and finish over the second layer of defenders.
But as noted previously, these are fairly common issues for young creators and ones that are easy to fix with basic development. And that's exactly what happened. Now, you see Harper splitting pick-and-rolls and finishing at the rim through traffic with ease at the high-major level.
This improved handling has opened up a chain of skills for Harper. It's allowed him to get deeper paint touches, which has weaponized his finishing at greater levels, and has thus allowed him to distribute at very high levels as well.
It's very early on in the season, with small sample sizes against lower-levels of competitions for high-major teams. This makes it difficult to know if anything will stick by the end of the season. But, given Harper's tools and demonstrated progression of skills, it's likely he has taken a leap as a finisher.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.