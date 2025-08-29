Florida’s Thomas Haugh Will Offer Solid 2026 Draft Prospect
Last season, the Florida Gators cruised through the NCAA Tournament, eventually becoming champions by narrowly outlasting Houston in the title.
The team had its fair share of firepower, including eventually first-round pick Walter Clayton Jr., who starred with blistering scoring and savvy passing in the team’s run.
One underlying star was forward Thomas Haugh, who emerged as an impactful player in his second season, and could parlay that into a strong third season that sees him taken in the NBA Draft’s first round.
At 6-foot-9 with a reported 7-foot wingspan, Haugh is a connective forward who thrives by fitting in where he can, be that scoring, facilitating or defending. Across his second season, he scored 9.8 points, grabbed 6.1 rebounds, dished 2.2 assists and nabbed 0.8 steals and blocks per game, shooting 49% overall and 34% from three.
His stat-line wasn’t necessarily flashy, but was vital to the Gators’ overall success. He scored timely baskets, offered connectivity via passing, and defended at a high level — all things NBA teams need in their respective rotations.
In the team’s Elite Eight contests versus Texas Tech, Haugh was able to pour on 20 points and 11 rebounds, following it up in the Final Four with 12 points and seven boards.
His influence was evidenced by his 11.2 box plus-minus, an advanced stat used to track overall impact.
The 2026 NBA Draft is thought of by experts to be a loaded one, offering star-power up top and plenty of talent throughout with five-star newcomers. But Haugh is likely to be one of the top returnees on the year, and could very well earn himself a first-round grade with more overall impact for Florida.
Haugh could again impact the game in the way he did as a sophomore and earn NBA Draft acclaim. But most decision-makers will likely be looking for improvement. That could come in the form of an increased scoring load, or simply shooting the ball better and improving further as a decision-maker.
Where Haugh lands on the improvement spectrum will affect his stock next season, either landing him somewhere in the second round, or potentially even near the lottery. Florida is sure to see another strong season, though repeating as champions will be an uphill battle.