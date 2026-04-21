Florida Star set to Boost 2027 NBA Draft with Return to Gators

After winning the 2025 National Championship, the Florida Gators' title defense wasn't what they had hoped for. They ran through the regular season once again, entering the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed in their region, but disaster struck against Iowa in the Round of 32.

While Micah Handletogen, a key rotation piece, is in the transfer portal, Todd Golden and company have managed to bring back some of their top names, the most recent being Florida's best scorer.

Thomas Haugh announced on social media that he will be returning to the Gators for his senior season. The New Oxford, PA native was a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

With his return, Haugh is in heavy contention for the 2027 National Player of the Year award. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a steal per game last season, leading Florida to a 25-6 regular-season record.

Despite being 22 years old, Haugh garnered high praise from scouts and analysts ahead of the offseason. His height and 6-foot-11 wingspan give plenty of two-way potential, but he can also be a hub on offense, increasing his range year by year in Gainesville. He shot 32.6% from three-point land this past season, but he poses great mechanics and poise in his sweet spots.

Haugh's explosiveness also contributes to the hype. He can post up defenders, but can burst off the dribble for tough finishes, as well as move off the ball for easy baskets.

The 2026 NBA Draft is set to have one of the best classes in recent memory, and Haugh contributed to that. But in the NIL era, it makes more sense for him to finish out his college career, especially when considering how much talent the Gators have retained. Key returners include Boogie Fland, Urban Klavzar and the Brown brothers.

The 2027 draft class isn't as hyped as this year's, so Haugh could certainly remain a highly-touted pro talent after next season. Florida has a legitimate shot at winning two National Championships in three years, but it will fall on the shoulders of its star forward.

The 2026 NCAA Tournament saw a bit of a dropoff for Haugh, averaging 16.5 points and five rebounds on 45% shooting from the field and 22% from three. But the 2026-27 season provides an opportunity for redemption. This is a chance for the rising senior to prove Florida is a legitimate title contender, and with that, his draft stock will rise.