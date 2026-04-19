NBA Draft: How Braylon Mullins’ can Boost Stock in Return for UConn

Braylon Mullins’ freshman season was highlighted by the hero shot that hoisted the UConn Huskies to the Final Four. But his campaign as a whole saw him as one of the higher upside wings in the 2026 NBA Draft class.

On Saturday, Mullins officially announced his intention to return to UConn for his sophomore season, a big win for the school and potentially his future stock.

NEWS: UConn freshman Braylon Mullins is returning to the Huskies next season, sources confirmed to ESPN. Projected first-round pick and former five-star recruit likely headed for a breakout campaign as a sophomore in Storrs. NCAA tournament hero averaged 12.0 points this season. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 18, 2026

At 6-foot-6, Mullins came in as a five-star guard prospect, ranking No. 14 per RSCI in the class. His skillset was largely built around his white-hot 3-point shooting and feel for the game, both of which were on display in his first season with the Huskies.

Across 33 games, Mullins scored 12.0 points, grabbed 3.5 rebounds and dished 1.4 assists, shooting 42% overall and 34% from 3-point land. After seeing a slow start due to injury, he started in 29 of 33 games played, playing a vital role en route to UConn’s national title appearance.

His high-end skills were as advertised, as he hit 72 triples on the season, in addition to nabbing 116 rebounds, dishing 47 assists and grabbing 33 steals.

Despite his general success, there’s plenty of ways Mullins will be able to build on his skillset in Year 2.

Firstly, raising his general efficiency across the board would be a boon to his profile. He was billed as one of the top 3-point scorers in the class, and while there’s obvious upside in his smooth shooting stroke, he could’ve stood to simply hit more shots. NBA decision-makers will be keen on seeing improvement at every level: around the rim, in the mid-range and from deep.

Mullins could also stand to play on the ball more in general, handling the rock in moderation and showing off ancillary play-making. He isn't likely to play that role at the NBA level, but he'll likely be expected to scale up somewhat as a sophomore, with his counting stats following along.

Mostly, Mullins will just need to show improvement. The 2027 NBA Draft class is thought of to be a weaker one, not quite owning the pure talent-level that the 2026 class does in players like AJ Dybanta, Cmaeron Boozer and Darryn Peterson. With that, Mullins could raise his stock to the lottery or beyond with a good year with the Huskies.

NBA teams will be keen on adding a high-volume shooter on the wing, especially one who can add positive momentum elsewhere. If he can prove that as a sophmore, he could find his stock soaring come this time next year.