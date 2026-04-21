What Thomas Haugh’s Florida Return Means for the 2026 NBA Draft

Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, Florida junior Thomas Haugh is officially returning to the Gators for his senior season, causing a seismic shift across both the NBA Draft and college basketball spaces.

Florida junior Thomas Haugh -- a projected potential lottery pick -- will return to the Gators next season, he tells me, @JeremyWoo and @jeffborzello. With the 2027 Player of the Year candidate back in the fold, Florida becomes the favorite to open next season at No. 1. pic.twitter.com/mfxOlFm3Wm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 21, 2026

Haugh has already seen a storied collegiate career with the Gators, having seen a solid sophomore campaign that ended with Florida winning the national title. He averaged 9.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists en route to the championship, playing a key glue role.

As a junior, Haugh completely broke out, averaging a team-high 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, largely thriving in the exact ways he had earlier success. He’s a 6-foot-9 energy forward, capable of bringing the juice on every play.

Haugh’s draft case is likely built around his ability to succeed in all the in-between areas, scoring off the ball, defending across multiple positions, rebounding and more.

Now, with the NIL landscape offering players pathways to return to school at similar deals to the NBA, Haugh is officially returning for his senior season. And the 2026 draft is likely to change because of it.

Haugh was thought of to be a locked-in first-round pick, with his range as high as the late-lottery and as low as the end of the first round. He was most likely to be draft just outside the lottery or in the early twenties, offering teams a gluey role player that could hit the ground running.

Now, Haugh’s absence has continued to thin out the middle of the first round.

The 2026 NBA Draft is thought of to be the strongest in some time, with top-tier talents like AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson making up the top group. Those players continue to push other top prospects down, creating one of the strongest and deepest classes we’ve seen in some time.

With Haugh and other’s decisions to return, though, the class has lessened slightly. The NIL landscape has allowed prospects to genuinely consider returns, with players like Haugh, Duke’s Patrick Ngongba II, Juke Harris and more going back.

The class will still offer premier depth in the lottery, as there haven't been any surprises yet in the form of talented true freshman returning. Though the end of the first round is sure to look different. Where there was once ample opportunities to grab centers and energy role players, the crop has been thinned out somewhat.