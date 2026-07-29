Top 2027 NBA Draft Prospects to Watch at 2026 Maui Invitational

The Maui Invitational is set for the 2026-27 college basketball season.

The event kicks off on Nov. 23, and despite competing against a handful of other multi-team events, features a few solid teams.

After reaching the NCAA Tournament in 2026; BYU, VCU, Clemson and Arizona will compete in Maui, along with Washington, Mississippi, Colorado State and Providence.

The aforementioned squads feature multiple players who could be selected in the 2027 NBA Draft, including a few potential lottery picks.

Here is a look at the top prospects who will be in Maui this year.

Entering his freshman season with the Cougars, Branch will replace 2026 top pick AJ Dybantsa.

Branch was rated the No. 6 overall recruit and No. 2 small forward in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports and has the potential to be a top-10 pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 190 pounds, the highly touted wing was originally set to be in the 2027 recruiting cycle, but reclassified to 2026.

BYU meets Washington in the opening round of the tournament.

Caleb Holt, Arizona

Similar to Branch, Holt was one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.

The incoming freshman was ranked the No. 3 player and No. 1 shooting guard in the nation by 247Sports. Holt will look to fill the role left behind by top-10 pick Brayden Burries, and has the potential to be picked even higher than the former Wildcats’ standout.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Holt joins multiple other potential 2027 draft picks on Arizona’s roster to form what should be a strong team.

The Wildcats take on Colorado State in the event’s first round.

Miles Byrd, Providence

Byrd has been on NBA Draft radars for a few seasons, even testing the 2025 NBA Draft waters.

Byrd elected to return to school, and after four years at San Diego State, transferred to Providence for his final collegiate season.

In 2025-26, the talented wing player averaged 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range. Byrd earned Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors for his efforts.

While the Friars’ new addition needs to improve his skill set on offense to become a more viable option, Byrd’s defense could be enough to earn him a spot in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Providence squares off against VCU in the opening round of the event.

Other prospects to watch in Maui

Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

Arrinten Page, Providence

Patton Pinkins, Mississippi