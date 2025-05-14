Former Arkansas Guard Boogie Fland Withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
On Wednesday, May 14, former Arkansas guard Boogie Fland offically withdrew from the NBA Draft after declaring earlier in the cycle.
Fland, a high-profile recruit coming out of high school, maintained his collegiate eligibilty and simultaneously entered the transfer portal when declaring for the draft.
Now, Fland will excercise his opportunity to find a new home in college basketball, and is reportedly already looking at a few schools. Fland's decision comes just a few days into the NBA Combine, where a 75 players will meet with NBA teams, competing in scrimmage and participate in drills with the hope of improving their positioning in this year's draft.
Fland will have the ability to test the NBA Draft waters again next year, after his sophomore season, but the former 5-star recruit won't be part of the 2025 class.
Rated the No. 20 overall prospect and No. 2 combo guard in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, Fland came to Fayettville with big expectations. In Arkansas' first year under John Calipari, the team struggled out the gate, but found its eventually footing and made a run to the Sweet 16 before losing to Texas Tech by two points in overtime.
As a freshman, Fland averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 37.9% from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc. While the former Archbishop Stepinac standout notched solid production as a freshman, Fland needs to improve his efficiency to become a more highly regarded draft prospect.
This isn't a new concern around the transfer portal guard, either, as his shooting percentages weren't eye-popping during his time on the EYBL circut.
"Fland is a skilled guard whose biggest asset is his ability to shoot the basketball," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein wrote. "Like few other players in high school basketball, he has an ability to heat up and start making tough shots from long-range. However, his willingness to settle for those tough shots, can impact his efficiency. The 30% he shot from behind the three-point line in EYBL came in direct correlation to his shot selection, since he’s undoubtedly a better shooter than those numbers indicate."
Still, Fland obviously has an intriguing skill set and could blossom into a solid draft prospect in his second year of college basketball.
