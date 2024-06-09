From Grassroots to Greatness: adidas’ Role in Basketball’s Evolution
As the game of basketball continues to increase in popularity worldwide, there are several key brands that drive the game forward. Among the most prominent is adidas, who continues to push innovation and a willingness to break away from the norm to reshape the landscape of the sport.
The heart of adidas’ mission lies in their investment in the future of basketball. Recognizing that the sport's future rests in the hands of the next generation, the brand continues to pour resources into youth basketball leagues and camps globally. These programs — including Eurocamp in Treviso, Italy earlier this month — offer young athletes top-tier training, exposure, and mentorship. By nurturing talent from an early age, adidas is enhancing the game and fostering a global sense of community and inclusion.
Getting involved early allows adidas to transform the game, setting new standards, and fostering a global community of athletes. Even outside of Eurocamp, adidas also has a yearly tour in China, a high school circuit in the United States in 3SSB, and many more global events to ensure the brand pushes the game forward all over the world. Speaking of 3SSB, adidas is investing in some of the best high school players on the circuit with NIL deals, including Darryn Peterson who shined at Eurocamp last week.
Another example of adidas getting plugged in with the next generation of basketball stars and global icons is through their partnership with Overtime Elite. OTE is a one-of-a-kind program in which young players projected to play at the highest level one day can train like professionals and develop under some of the best in the industry. In fact, adidas is the exclusive apparel and footwear sponsor of OTE and actually has signed several of their athletes as NIL brand ambassadors.
More recently, adidas played a key role in launching Overtime Elite’s girls league, which is set to feature nearly every top prospect in the country. It’s clear that adidas wants to change the game globally not only for boys, but also for girls around the world. As further proof, WNBA legend Candace Parker was recently announced as President of adidas Women’s Basketball following her retirement from playing. In that new role, she will be tasked with building upon the brand’s storied women’s roster — which boasts all-stars like Aliyah Boston, Hailey Van Lith, Kahleah Copper, Aaliyah Edwards, Chelsea Gray, Betnijah Laney, Alysha Clark, Nneka Ogwumike, Chiney Ogwumike, and Erica Wheeler, among others — while also overseeing adidas Women’s Basketball products lines.
As a brand, adidas has always been synonymous with cutting-edge design and technology. But in basketball, this has been pushed forward significantly in recent years. To be a company that is not only at the forefront of basketball, but also has a tangible impact on the game itself, it takes a willingness to think outside the box and push boundaries.
At the surface, NBA fans may think of a company like adidas due to the shoe deals and partnerships they've made through the years. The brand certainly does thrive on that front, partnering with athletes who are more than just endorsers but instead are true collaborators, actively involved in designing their signature products and pushing the game forward alongside adidas. The current roster of adidas signature athletes includes James Harden, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, and many more rising stars.
When considering which prospects to sign each summer as the NBA Draft rolls around, adidas not only scouts the best players based on their on-court game, but also their marketability and style off the court. Given that adidas continues to be disruptive in the world of fashion and design, it’s important to partner with athletes who align with that vision. That’s why players like Jalen Green and Jalen Williams among others fit the brand so well.
As adidas continues to shape the future of basketball, the commitment to innovation, community, and inclusivity sets the brand apart. By investing in youth programs, fostering global talent, and partnering with both established and emerging athletes, adidas is not only enhancing the game but also building a diverse and vibrant basketball community. The brand’s dedication to both men's and women’s basketball, along with the focus on cutting-edge design and technology, ensures that adidas remains at the forefront of the sport.
The holistic approach — from grassroots initiatives like Eurocamp and Overtime Elite to collaborations with NBA stars — illustrates adidas’ vision of a basketball world where every player, regardless of gender or location, has the opportunity to excel.
As they continue to break new ground and push the boundaries of what’s possible, adidas is not just supporting the game of basketball; they are redefining it. With each new initiative and partnership, adidas cements their role as a driving force in the sport.