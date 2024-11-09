Georgia's Asa Newell Has a High-Lottery Ceiling
Georgia's best draft prospect since Anthony Edwards announced his arrival to the NCAA ranks on Monday night with a monster 26-point, 11-rebound, three-block breakout performance against Tennessee Tech in which he demonstrated a myriad of skills that make him a top-notch prospect in a loaded 2025 NBA Draft class.
Asa Newell, a native of Fort Walton Beach, Florida who spent his upperclassmen seasons at Montverde Academy, was a breakout player in his prep days, and considered offers from schools like Alabama, Gonzaga, and Texas before settling on Mike White's Georgia Bulldogs. He is, according to 247 Sports, the third-highest rated composite player to sign with the Bulldogs in the school's history, behind only the aforementioned Edwards as well as Lou Williams and ahead of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Newell dazzled in his first game, showing off a mix of ability, but most notably, his prowess on the glass. Of his 11 rebounds, six of them were on the offensive end, almost all of which were converted for second-chance points. The 6-foot-10 prospect was physically dominant, and Tennessee Tech's frontcourt could essentially do nothing to stop him from grabbing every miss within his grasp.
His athleticism and strength were on full display as he hammered home several dunks in the contest, including one particularly impressive sequence in which he, off a live dribble in transition, went nearly full-court and Euro-stepped his way into the paint for a finish through contact. On the block, he was decisive and used strong moves to separate himself from defenders and get himself inside for good looks – he was 13-for-18 on two-point attempts for the game, good for 72.7%.
He used power dribbles and spin moves throughout, and served as the roll man in pick-and-roll sets a few times, where he often converted due to use of a high basketball IQ. He simply knows where to be to find a good shot, which speaks to his overall feel for the game. Combine this attribute with his physicality, and you have an NBA-ready big who has the tools to contribute sooner rather than later.
Defensively, he controlled the painted area, blocking three shots overall and acting as a general deterrent. He showed off extra defensive skill on the perimeter, at one point intercepting a pass and taking it down the floor for a fast-break dunk. His handle is impressive for a big, which is a necessary skill at the next level.
In the NBA, modern power forwards have to have some kind of perimeter attribute, and Newell has this due to his ability to dribble the basketball. He's a truly versatile four with nearly everything a scout would want to see out of his position. His swing skill will be his three-point shooting – if he can develop the ability to space the floor consistently, the sky is the limit for his potential.
Newell will be one of many talented forwards in this crop of players, but even amongst an elite class, he stands out. Look for Newell to be a top-10 player taken in this draft class – and if the shot starts to fall, he may climb even higher.
